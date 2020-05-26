UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Visits Burns Centre To Enquire About Health Of Plane Crash Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 05:00 PM

Governor visits Burns centre to enquire about health of plane crash victims

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor, Imran Ismail, visited the Burns Centre of the Civil Hospital Karachi to enquire about the health of victims of the PIA airbus A320 crash, here on Tuesday.

The governor went around the beds of injured suffering from burns as a result of the plane crash.

He directed the doctors for better treatment of the injured persons and provision of best medical facilities to them.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Injured Governor From Best PIA

Recent Stories

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

20 minutes ago

Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Georgian President on Ind ..

4 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$28.06 a barrel ..

4 hours ago

New Zealand’s PM gives calm response to earthqua ..

5 hours ago

Pakistan reports 1, 356 deaths with 57, 705 cases ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.