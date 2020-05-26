Governor visits Burns centre to enquire about health of plane crash victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor, Imran Ismail, visited the Burns Centre of the Civil Hospital Karachi to enquire about the health of victims of the PIA airbus A320 crash, here on Tuesday.

The governor went around the beds of injured suffering from burns as a result of the plane crash.

He directed the doctors for better treatment of the injured persons and provision of best medical facilities to them.