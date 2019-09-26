Governor visits Cadet Colleges for promotion of education

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday visited respective Cadet Colleges in Balochistan areas including Jaffarabad district and Kuhlo area to ensure quality of education for interest of province.

He inspected Cadet College Jaffarabad where he was warmly welcomed by principal Brigadier Ahssan Muhammad Kiyani. He was also briefed regarding issues of Cadet College and provision of education facilities in the district.

Provincial Minister for Health Mir Naseebullah Marri and Provincial Minister for Transport Mir Muhammad Umar Khan Jamali accompanied Governor Balochistan during one day visit.

On the occasion, talking to media, Governor Balochistan said he was inspecting each Cadet College in province in order to ensure provision of education and achieving objectives of standard knowledge.

He said Cadet Colleges' problems would be addressed on top priority basis, saying in this regard, he was visiting himself to ensure provision of all facilities to students in these colleges for interest of quality education in respective areas.

"Provincial government has policy that all colleges including cadet colleges would be provided maximum amenities for promotion of education", he said.

He also signed a memorial book of Cadet College Jaffarabad. Deputy Commissioner Jaffarabad Agha Shair Zaman Pathan, SSP Nasirabad Irfan Bashir and other district officials were present on the occasion.

Later, Governor Balochistan visited the house of former Prime Minister Mir Zaffarullah Jamali at Roajhan Jamali to inquire about his health.

Later, taking to media, Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan said Cadet College Jaffarabad was established in tenure of ex, Prime Minister Mir Zaffarullah Jamali while now I visited it, aiming to address all related issues for betterment of education.

"10 person quota is kept for local student of this area in Cadet College which would be brought as International Level so that its students could light the country and Balochsitan", he said.

Replying a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying to raise Kashmir issue in effective manner in General Assembly during his visiting.

Later, Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan also inspected Cadet College of Kuhlo where he was warmly welcomed by Principal Colonel Raza Muhammad Khan Tanoli.

The Governor said measures was being taken to improve Cadet College Kuhlo for students' future.

He also congratulated top position holder students in board examination.

Earlier, Guard of honor presented to Governor Balochistan at same college.

Principal of Cadet College gave shield and Balochi stick to Governor Balochistan.

Commissioner Sibi Division Agha Faisal, Director Education Southern Command Brigadier Amad, DIG Sibi Pevez Chandio, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khosa were present on the occasion.