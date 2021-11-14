Governor visits Central Jail

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Maritime Affairs, Mahmood Moulvi visited the Central Jail Karachi here on Sunday.

They reviewed a hospital established in the jail and the facilities provided to the prisoners over there.

On the occasion, the Governor and Special Assistant to PM were briefed on the performance of the central jail and the provision of the facilities to the prisoners.

Governor Imran Ismail also sought a list of the prisoners, who could not paid fines imposed on them and said that he would make attempts to get paid those fines.

He said that they were willing to work for the betterment of Sindh's prisons.