Governor visits Chinese consulate, condole over death of former President

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visited the Consulate General of China in Karachi and condoled over the death of China's former President Jiang Zemin.

He said that the late President played an important role in strengthening China and promoting relations with Pakistan.

Later, the Governor inked his impressions in the visitors' book.