Open Menu

Governor Visits Civil Hospital Quetta’s Trauma Center, Inspects Health Facilities

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2024 | 11:49 PM

Governor visits Civil Hospital Quetta’s Trauma Center, inspects health facilities

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel on Thursday visited Civil Hospital Trauma Center to inspects health facilities being provided to the patients at Jinnah Road in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel on Thursday visited Civil Hospital Trauma Center to inspects health facilities being provided to the patients at Jinnah Road in Quetta.

Managing Director (MD) of Trauma Center Dr. Arbab Kamran Kasi and Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital Dr. Ishaq Panizai were also present on the occasion.

The Governor inquired about the health of the patients in the Trauma Center Quetta and sought to know their opinion regarding the facilities provided, medicines and sanitation management.

He said that almost half of the population of the province are living in Quetta, apart from this, sick and injured people from all the districts also visit to Quetta for treatment for which the current Civil Hospital Trauma Center was inadequate.

He said that there was an urgent need for a modern trauma center equipped with spacious wards, adequate parking space and medical machinery in the city.

He said, he would announce the construction of a trauma center equipped with extensive and modern medical equipment and facilities.

He said that every government hospital, especially the trauma center and the accident department would provide the best medical facilities and ensure the availability of relevant doctors.

While appreciating the performance of the trauma center, he said that doctors and paramedical staff should perform their duties with dedication.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Balochistan Quetta Governor Visit Road All From Government Best

Recent Stories

PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja A ..

PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja Asif

5 minutes ago
 Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71s ..

Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary

23 minutes ago
 Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures dis ..

Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures distinction in county match

24 minutes ago
 Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget ..

Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget for national interest

21 minutes ago
 DC orders strict action against forest fire's resp ..

DC orders strict action against forest fire's responsible

21 minutes ago
 IGP orders formation of committee for police healt ..

IGP orders formation of committee for police health insurance

21 minutes ago
13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish ..

13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish and stolen bikes.

21 minutes ago
 DC Haripur imposes section 144, bans swimming in R ..

DC Haripur imposes section 144, bans swimming in River Haro and Khanpur Dam

21 minutes ago
 Senator Awan raises concerns over insufficient fun ..

Senator Awan raises concerns over insufficient funds for Karachi’s water proje ..

21 minutes ago
 ATH provides medical services to 5,081 patients du ..

ATH provides medical services to 5,081 patients during Eid-ul-Azha

21 minutes ago
 Kamber police arrest 3 suspects from different are ..

Kamber police arrest 3 suspects from different area of city

21 minutes ago
 World Refugees Day observed

World Refugees Day observed

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan