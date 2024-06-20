Governor Visits Civil Hospital Quetta’s Trauma Center, Inspects Health Facilities
Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2024 | 11:49 PM
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel on Thursday visited Civil Hospital Trauma Center to inspects health facilities being provided to the patients at Jinnah Road in Quetta
Managing Director (MD) of Trauma Center Dr. Arbab Kamran Kasi and Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital Dr. Ishaq Panizai were also present on the occasion.
The Governor inquired about the health of the patients in the Trauma Center Quetta and sought to know their opinion regarding the facilities provided, medicines and sanitation management.
He said that almost half of the population of the province are living in Quetta, apart from this, sick and injured people from all the districts also visit to Quetta for treatment for which the current Civil Hospital Trauma Center was inadequate.
He said that there was an urgent need for a modern trauma center equipped with spacious wards, adequate parking space and medical machinery in the city.
He said, he would announce the construction of a trauma center equipped with extensive and modern medical equipment and facilities.
He said that every government hospital, especially the trauma center and the accident department would provide the best medical facilities and ensure the availability of relevant doctors.
While appreciating the performance of the trauma center, he said that doctors and paramedical staff should perform their duties with dedication.
