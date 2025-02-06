Open Menu

Governor Visits CMH To Inquire Health Of AAC Manan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 02:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) here on Thursday and inquired about the health of Additional Assistant Commissioner Saeed Manan, who was injured in a shooting incident in Kurram district.

The Governor expressed his best wishes for the swift recovery of Saeed Manan and praised the hospital's management for the medical treatment provided.

He also commended the efforts of the district administration in Kurram for their professional duties and dedication to maintaining peace in the district.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a police checkpoint in Karak district.

He expressed deep respect for the three police officers martyred in the attack and extended condolences and heartfelt sympathy to their families.

The Governor prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks and patience for their loved ones and also wished swift recovery to those injured in the incident.

Governor Kundi acknowledged the sacrifices made by the police in the fight against terrorism, emphasizing their invaluable contribution.

