Governor visits CPWB to share Eid greetings with children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Sunday visited Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) to share Eid greetings with the children of the bureau.

CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmed briefed the Governor about the bureau's initiatives and protection mechanism regarding child safety and security. She apprised the governor about the recent activities and ongoing action to eliminate child beggary.

The Punjab Governor and his wife Begum Parveen Sarwar cut Eid cake with the children and distributed gifts among the kids. They also visited various sections of the bureau and reviewed the arrangements and facilities being provided to the children.

He said, "Children have the right to be fed, clothed, educated and protected till they reach adulthood," adding, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would ensure this basic right.

Mohammad Sarwar said that children were future of the nation and the PTI government was very concerned about their future.

He said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan distributed around Rs 144 billion among the deserving families facing hardships amid lockdown imposed to contain coronavirus spread.

He appreciated the chairperson of the bureau for providing shelter to homeless children and making all beneficial arrangements for kids. He also appreciated director general and his team for their services to the institution.