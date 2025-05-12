Governor Visits Families Of Martyred Police Officers To Offer Condolence
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2025 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday visited the homes of police officers martyred in the recent Ring Road blast in Peshawar, offering condolences and solidarity to their grieving families.
Governor Kundi paid tribute to ASI Laiq Zada and Constable Alamzeb, offering Fatiha for the elevation of their ranks and praying for patience and strength for their families.
“These brave police personnel are the pride of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” said Governor Kundi. “Those who sacrificed their lives for peace must never be forgotten, and their families should never feel alone.”
The Governor emphasized that his visit was a personal gesture of compassion. “I came here myself to share in your grief,” he told the bereaved families, reaffirming the province’s collective respect and gratitude for the martyred heroes.
