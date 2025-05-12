Open Menu

Governor Visits Families Of Martyred Police Officers To Offer Condolence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Governor visits families of martyred police officers to offer condolence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday visited the homes of police officers martyred in the recent Ring Road blast in Peshawar, offering condolences and solidarity to their grieving families.

Governor Kundi paid tribute to ASI Laiq Zada and Constable Alamzeb, offering Fatiha for the elevation of their ranks and praying for patience and strength for their families.

“These brave police personnel are the pride of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” said Governor Kundi. “Those who sacrificed their lives for peace must never be forgotten, and their families should never feel alone.”

The Governor emphasized that his visit was a personal gesture of compassion. “I came here myself to share in your grief,” he told the bereaved families, reaffirming the province’s collective respect and gratitude for the martyred heroes.

APP/ash/

Recent Stories

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victor ..

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..

14 minutes ago
 NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Se ..

NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..

1 hour ago
 Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: ..

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

2 hours ago
 US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

2 hours ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

3 hours ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

3 hours ago
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

3 hours ago
 vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

3 hours ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

3 hours ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan