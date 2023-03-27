Governor visits food street, interacts with citizens

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visited Hussainabad food street and interacted with the citizens.

The citizens were surprised to see the Governor among them.

Governor Kamran Tessori said that the purpose of visiting such streets was to meet the people and listen to their problems.

He said that the representatives of the administration should visit markets and implement official prices.

He said that the Iftari would be held in Governor's house during the whole holy month of Ramadan.

He also did the fifth Sehri at food street.