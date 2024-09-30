Governor visits Furniture Market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori visited the Liaquatabad Furniture Market, where he was warmly welcomed by the President of the Furniture Market, Muhammad Owais Farooqui, and local citizens, who showered him with flower petals.

The shopkeepers of the market informed Governor Sindh about their challenges, particularly related to parking and electricity load-shedding.

Governor Tessori assured the shopkeepers that their issues would be resolved, immediately instructing DC Central to address the parking problems.

During a media interaction after the visit, he highlighted the promising growth of Pakistan’s furniture industry in recent years. He noted that the Liaquatabad Furniture Market plays an essential role in the economy, with Pakistan exporting approximately $39 million worth of furniture in the fiscal year 2021.

The United States is the largest market for Pakistani furniture, accounting for around 39% of total exports, while countries in the middle East, such as Qatar and the UAE, also have high demand for Pakistani furniture.

Tessori emphasized the significance of supporting businesses and addressing issues like parking and power shortages, stating, "Traders face a dilemma of whether to run their businesses or struggle with these problems."

He reiterated his commitment to improving the nation's economy and providing employment opportunities, stating, "We have everything we need – resources. Our military keeps our borders safe, but foreign adversaries don’t want to see us prosper. Our youth, like Shehzaib Rind, have defeated terrorists in Balochistan through their skills. I urge the 62% youth of our nation to keep working hard, as results will follow. We must become economically stable and move forward."

He also expressed his optimism about Pakistan's progress in the IT sector.