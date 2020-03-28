UrduPoint.com
Governor Visits GCU Quarantine Center

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 12:12 AM

Governor visits GCU Quarantine center

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Friday visited the Government College University (GCU) Lahore and inspected various parts of the coronavirus quarantine center established at one of the oldest seats of learning in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Friday visited the Government College University (GCU) Lahore and inspected various parts of the coronavirus quarantine center established at one of the oldest seats of learning in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar said the government was committed to eradicate the deadly virus to save 22 crore Pakistani people, adding that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had started taking necessary precaution against coronavirus soon after it spread in China.

"Health and lives of people matter more than anything else to the government. We are not only fighting Corona pandemic, but also fighting financial panic due to much-needed lockdown in the country," he added.

He said the government was establishing telemedicine centers in all medical colleges and universities in Punjab, adding that 300 doctors were performing their duties of guiding the public at the Helpline established at the Governor's House only.

Hailing the services of the higher education institutions and the teachers, Sarwar said Vice Chancellors of universities were playing an important role in the fight against Coronavirus.

The Governor Punjab said Federal and provincial governments were utilizing all available resources to fight coronavirus pandemic. He said the government was also providing financial support to the needy like the ration besides medical facilities.

Governor Punjab Sarwar also sought financial assistance from the wealthy Pakistanis home and abroad to feed millions of food deprived people, adding that the government was doing its part.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor (VC) GCU Dr. Asghar Zaidi briefed Governor Punjab on the coronavirus quarantine center at the GCU, adding that the universities were playing their role in wiping out the virus in the shortest possible time from the province. He said the universities were playing their role for the good of society beyond classrooms.

He hailed the medical and paramedical staff, especially doctors, who were fighting the virus on the front-line.

The VC Dr. Asghar Zaidi informed there were 394 rooms in the university which had been reserved for the quarantined patients.

