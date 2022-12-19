UrduPoint.com

Governor Visits German Consulate General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2022 | 08:27 PM

Governor visits German Consulate General

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visited the German Consulate General to Karachi here on Monday.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visited the German Consulate General to Karachi here on Monday.

He met the Consul General of Germany Dr. Rudiger Lotz.

They discussed bilateral relations, and issues of mutual interests.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Governor German Germany

Recent Stories

CM Murad wears ranks to newly promoted police offi ..

CM Murad wears ranks to newly promoted police officers

2 minutes ago
 Five killed in Toronto area apartment shooting: po ..

Five killed in Toronto area apartment shooting: police

2 minutes ago
 Russia-Belarus Have Good Relations, Developing on ..

Russia-Belarus Have Good Relations, Developing on Basis of Economic Cooperation ..

2 minutes ago
 Strengthening Moscow-Minsk Ties Natural Response t ..

Strengthening Moscow-Minsk Ties Natural Response to Changing Global Situation - ..

2 minutes ago
 UK Authorities Planning to Involve Reservists to C ..

UK Authorities Planning to Involve Reservists to Cover Strikes

11 minutes ago
 1320 megawatt coal-fired energy added to national ..

1320 megawatt coal-fired energy added to national grid

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.