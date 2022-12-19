Governor visits German Consulate General

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visited the German Consulate General to Karachi here on Monday.

He met the Consul General of Germany Dr. Rudiger Lotz.

They discussed bilateral relations, and issues of mutual interests.