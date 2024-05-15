Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Wednesday visited the residence of Asghar Ali, popularly known as Nooni Mehr, the general secretary of People's Youth Lahore Urban, who had died in a road accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Wednesday visited the residence of Asghar Ali, popularly known as Nooni Mehr, the general secretary of People's Youth Lahore Urban, who had died in a road accident.

Accompanied by Syed Hassan Murtaza, the general secretary of PPP Central Punjab, and MPA Neelum Jabbar, the governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. He met Nooni Mehr’s mother, widow, and brothers -- Akmal Mehr and Mehr Ajmal, offering his sympathy and support during this difficult time.

The governor assured the family that the party would provide all possible support to help them through their bereavement.

“The death of a young worker like Nooni Mehr is a great loss to our party,” the governor stated, paying tribute to the deceased's commitment and services.