Open Menu

Governor Visits Home Of Deceased People's Youth Leader

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 08:33 PM

Governor visits home of deceased People's Youth leader

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Wednesday visited the residence of Asghar Ali, popularly known as Nooni Mehr, the general secretary of People's Youth Lahore Urban, who had died in a road accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Wednesday visited the residence of Asghar Ali, popularly known as Nooni Mehr, the general secretary of People's Youth Lahore Urban, who had died in a road accident.

Accompanied by Syed Hassan Murtaza, the general secretary of PPP Central Punjab, and MPA Neelum Jabbar, the governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. He met Nooni Mehr’s mother, widow, and brothers -- Akmal Mehr and Mehr Ajmal, offering his sympathy and support during this difficult time.

The governor assured the family that the party would provide all possible support to help them through their bereavement.

“The death of a young worker like Nooni Mehr is a great loss to our party,” the governor stated, paying tribute to the deceased's commitment and services.

Related Topics

Lahore Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Died Road Accident Young Family All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Gujrat development projects case: Court again dela ..

Gujrat development projects case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, ..

7 minutes ago
 CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow

CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow

7 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt believes in promotion of industrial dev ..

Sindh Govt believes in promotion of industrial development: Jam Dharejo

7 minutes ago
 Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in T ..

Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in Tezgam Express

7 minutes ago
 ICT goes digital: E-Stamps set to simplify legalit ..

ICT goes digital: E-Stamps set to simplify legalities

9 minutes ago
 Symposium on “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Env ..

Symposium on “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Environmental Applications” hel ..

10 minutes ago
One shot dead, other killed in accident

One shot dead, other killed in accident

10 minutes ago
 SACM directs utilization of capabilities to meet i ..

SACM directs utilization of capabilities to meet industries' needs

10 minutes ago
 Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Manageme ..

Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Board of D ..

10 minutes ago
 Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distr ..

Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distribution ceremony on completion ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan wins bronze medal in Poomsae event of Asi ..

Pakistan wins bronze medal in Poomsae event of Asian Taekwondo Championship

8 minutes ago
 Very hot weather continue to soar Sindh in coming ..

Very hot weather continue to soar Sindh in coming days

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan