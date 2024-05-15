Governor Visits Home Of Deceased People's Youth Leader
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 08:33 PM
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Wednesday visited the residence of Asghar Ali, popularly known as Nooni Mehr, the general secretary of People's Youth Lahore Urban, who had died in a road accident
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Wednesday visited the residence of Asghar Ali, popularly known as Nooni Mehr, the general secretary of People's Youth Lahore Urban, who had died in a road accident.
Accompanied by Syed Hassan Murtaza, the general secretary of PPP Central Punjab, and MPA Neelum Jabbar, the governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. He met Nooni Mehr’s mother, widow, and brothers -- Akmal Mehr and Mehr Ajmal, offering his sympathy and support during this difficult time.
The governor assured the family that the party would provide all possible support to help them through their bereavement.
“The death of a young worker like Nooni Mehr is a great loss to our party,” the governor stated, paying tribute to the deceased's commitment and services.
Recent Stories
Gujrat development projects case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, ..
CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow
Sindh Govt believes in promotion of industrial development: Jam Dharejo
Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in Tezgam Express
ICT goes digital: E-Stamps set to simplify legalities
Symposium on “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Environmental Applications” hel ..
One shot dead, other killed in accident
SACM directs utilization of capabilities to meet industries' needs
Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Board of D ..
Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distribution ceremony on completion ..
Pakistan wins bronze medal in Poomsae event of Asian Taekwondo Championship
Very hot weather continue to soar Sindh in coming days
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gujrat development projects case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others7 minutes ago
-
CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow7 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt believes in promotion of industrial development: Jam Dharejo7 minutes ago
-
Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in Tezgam Express7 minutes ago
-
ICT goes digital: E-Stamps set to simplify legalities9 minutes ago
-
Symposium on “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Environmental Applications” held10 minutes ago
-
One shot dead, other killed in accident10 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distribution ceremony on completion of Sindhi Language ..10 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique promises increasing Jinnah Hospital capacity8 minutes ago
-
SP City visits police station to review security situation8 minutes ago
-
LESCO rejects social media news about net metering7 minutes ago
-
Health minister emphasizes importance of extracurricular activities7 minutes ago