Governor Visits Imam Bari Shrine

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Governor visits Imam Bari shrine

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visited the shrine of Hazrat Syed Abdul Laif Kazmi Qadri, well-known as, Imam Bari, in Islamabad.

According to a Governor House communiqué here on Tuesday, he laid a wreath at the shrine.

He also offered fateha and prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.

The Governor said that he got spiritual tranquility by visiting such shrines.

