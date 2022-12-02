Governor visits Indus Hospital

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visited the Indus Hospital here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visited the Indus Hospital here on Friday.

Talking on the occasion, he said that the Hospital was an unprecedented one, which was fully helping the government by providing medical services to the patients.

On this occasion, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Hospital Dr. Abdul Bari briefed the Governor on the working and expansion work of the Hospital.

The Governor visited various departments of the Hospital and reviewed the provision of medical facilities to the patients. The Governor also met with the patients and asked about their health.