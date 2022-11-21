UrduPoint.com

Governor Visits Jamia Darul Uloom Memon Masjid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Governor visits Jamia Darul Uloom Memon Masjid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori visited Jamia Darul Uloom Memon Masjid and met the principal, administration, teachers, and students of Dar-ul-Uloom.

On the occasion, the governor said that Dar-ul-Uloom is a prominent religious institution, as well as Memon Masjid, is also a historical heritage.

He said that this institution was performing important services under the patronage of Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman. Mufti Sahib has played an exemplary role in promoting religious tolerance and interfaith harmony in the country, he said.

The governor said that institutions like Jamia Darul Uloom are the need of the hour because these students are the architects of the country's future.

He further said that whatever services are required for spreading the teachings of the beloved Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H), he will always be present.

