Governor Visits Jamil Memon Cattle Society

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday visited Jamil Memon Cattle Society.

He praised the beauty of sacrificial animals in the society.

He said that the establishment of cattle society beside the animal market was a good news for the people of Karachi.

Kamran Tessori said that the people would have a choice while buying the animals.

He also visited a cattle stall on the insistence of a child present in the cattle society.

Earlier, the governor was briefed about the society and stalls within it.

