Governor Visits Jaranwala, Condoles With Family Of Tragic Accident Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2025 | 06:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visited Jaranwala and condoled with the family of 12 victims who tragically lost their lives in a road accident near Lundianwala.

The governor expressed deep sorrow and grief and offered “Fateha” for the departed souls. He also expressed deep sympathies with the bereaved family and termed it an irreplaceable loss. “There is no substitute for human life and we share the pain of the family in this time of great sorrow”, he added.

The governor was accompanied by senior leaders of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) including Senior Vice Chairman Punjab Rana Farooq Saeed and General Secretary Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza.

Earlier on his arrival, the governor was accorded a rousing welcome as PPP workers and supporters had set up a reception camp in Jaranwala.

Later, he also addressed a charged gathering of PPP activists at the residence of former ticket holder Rai Waqas Aslam and said that the PPP is a party of martyrs. “It understands the pain of the oppressed and depressed class.

It has always stood by the working class and farmers. It always focused on creating employment opportunities and delivering relief to the underprivileged whenever it held power”, he added.

He also highlighted the challenges currently faced by the farmers and said that the PPP has always represented the interests of peasants and laborers. He announced that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would soon visit Punjab to raise voice for farmers' rights and ensure implementation of party policies for the welfare of the people.

He said that doors of the Governor's House are always open to the common people especially farmers and laborers of Punjab. "As long as I hold this position, I will not tolerate any injustice to the poor", he added.

He said that the PPP is actively carrying forward the legacy of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto as the Bhutto family always fought for the underprivileged classes. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would soon lead the country as Prime Minister, he added.

