Governor Visits Jati Umra
Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2022 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman on Sunday met Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz here at Jati Umra, Raiwind tehsil.
The Governor and the PML-N leader discussed matters of mutual interest whereas current political situation also came under discussion during the meeting.
Maryam Nawaz congratulated Baligh-ur-Rehman on becoming the Governor of Punjab.