Governor visits Jati Umra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman on Sunday met Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz here at Jati Umra, Raiwind tehsil.

The Governor and the PML-N leader discussed matters of mutual interest whereas current political situation also came under discussion during the meeting.

Maryam Nawaz congratulated Baligh-ur-Rehman on becoming the Governor of Punjab.