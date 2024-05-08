Governor Visits Mausoleum Of Bhutto Family During Sind Visit
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visited mausoleum of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Garhi Khuda Baksh during his visit to Sind and offered fateha.
He also visited graves of Mir Murtaza Bhutto, Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto and Ameer Begum and offered fateha. He laid floral wreaths on graves of Bhutto family members and prayed for grating eternal peace to them.
Provincial Minister for Culture, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, MPA, Jamil Ahmad Soomro, Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Sarjeel Noor were also present on the occasion.
Later KP Governor went to Shewan Sharif and visited mausoleum of Sindhi Sufi poet Sakhi Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.
He laid floral wreath, offered fateha and prayed for progress and prosperity of the country. The governor was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro, Ali Zulfiqar Memon and concerned officials.
Faisal Karim Kundi also met with Sind Governor, Kamran Khan Tessori and matters of mutual interest. Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon was also present during meeting.
Later they went to I T Marquee and interacted with students. He also appreciated efforts of Sind governor for betterment and welfare of students.
Recent Stories
50MP is Better than 200MP?
Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..
Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC
US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners
Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight
IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wheat procurement drive launched in KP6 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman team inspects services at Bacha Khan airport7 minutes ago
-
Six cattle markets for sacrificial animals on the cards7 minutes ago
-
FUUAST students visit PTV Karachi Centre7 minutes ago
-
Simplification of tax collection, better liaison between businessmen-tax officials stressed17 minutes ago
-
Robber arrested17 minutes ago
-
Over 14,000 Livestock Department employees’ profiles digitized17 minutes ago
-
Cop among seven accused arrested in two gang rape cases17 minutes ago
-
CM's directive prompts relocation of mother and children to welfare center27 minutes ago
-
SCCI demands establishment of state of art lab for gemstone certification27 minutes ago
-
Dera, Bandkorai to witness 5-hour power suspension37 minutes ago
-
Haideri submits resolution in NA to condemn Khuzdar Press Club President’s murder37 minutes ago