Governor visits mausoleum of Bhutto family during Sind visit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visited mausoleum of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Garhi Khuda Baksh during his visit to Sind and offered fateha.

He also visited graves of Mir Murtaza Bhutto, Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto and Ameer Begum and offered fateha. He laid floral wreaths on graves of Bhutto family members and prayed for grating eternal peace to them.

Provincial Minister for Culture, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, MPA, Jamil Ahmad Soomro, Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Sarjeel Noor were also present on the occasion.

Later KP Governor went to Shewan Sharif and visited mausoleum of Sindhi Sufi poet Sakhi Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

He laid floral wreath, offered fateha and prayed for progress and prosperity of the country. The governor was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro, Ali Zulfiqar Memon and concerned officials.

Faisal Karim Kundi also met with Sind Governor, Kamran Khan Tessori and matters of mutual interest. Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon was also present during meeting.

Later they went to I T Marquee and interacted with students. He also appreciated efforts of Sind governor for betterment and welfare of students.