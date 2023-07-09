Governor visits MMC, inquires after injured DSP, CTD personnel

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Sunday visited Maradan Medical Complex and inquired after the injured DSP Farooq Zaman and CTD personnel who were injured in a terrorist attack.

The Governor was accompanied by Provincial Minister for Irrigation Fazle Elahi, former members of the Provincial Assembly Amanat Shah, Taj-ul-Amin Jabal, Maulana Israr-ul-Haq, and President of Maradan Chamber of Commerce Zahir Shah.

The Governor was informed about the facilities and treatment being provided to the injured in the hospital.

He directed the hospital administration to ensure the provision of all possible medical facilities to the injured police officers and CTD personnel.

The Governor asked if there is a shortage of medical facilities here, the injured can be shifted to another hospital for better treatment. The hospital administration assured the Governor that the best possible treatment is being provided to the injured and they will recover soon.

During the visit, the Governor also toured various wards of the hospital and inquired about the treatment of patients suffering from different ailments.

The Governor was informed by the hospital administration about the difficulties they are facing in providing treatment due to the lack of necessary machinery.

The Governor assured the hospital administration that the lack of required machinery will be addressed on a priority basis.

Talking to the media representatives on this occasion, the Governor said that terrorism is a sore that Federal and provincial governments are continuously trying to eradicate. However, he urged the public to play their role as responsible citizens in establishing peace and eliminating terrorism.

He said that the entire nation looks at the sacrifices of security forces and police in the fight against terrorism with great respect. The situation of peace and security in the province is deteriorating once again, and incidents of terrorism are on the rise. But with the cooperation of the public, our security forces and police are determined to completely eliminate terrorism.

Later, during his visit to Maradan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Governor Ghulam Ali visited the residence of Chamber's President, Zahir Shah, where he congratulated him on performing Hajj and also held meetings with the business community.

They discussed the promotion of trade activities in the country and addressed the issues and problems faced by the business community in the current economic situation.

Furthermore, Governor visited Sheikh Malton Town, the residence of Naeem Khan, where he also met with other dignitaries from the area, including Orangzeb Khan, and learned about public issues and problems.