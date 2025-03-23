Governor Visits Pindi Food Street
Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 09:20 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Governor of Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visited the famous food street at Chandni Chowk on Sunday and surprised the locals by having a Sehri meal along with them.
Seeing him among them at earliest morning hours, the people felt much amazed. He mingled with ordinary visitors and took his fasting meal with them. The governor enjoyed Sehri with chicken chana, pai (mutton trotters) nihari, lassi and hot naan (bread).
His presence as an ordinary citizen turned the food street environment into more rejoicing for the people.
They enjoyed taking selfies with the governor.
Sardar Saleem distributed Eid gifts among the children, which furthered their entertainment.
"The people of Rawalpindi are also fond of food like the people of Lahore", he said.
He informed them that he loved to visit the streets and neighbourhoods to enjoy sitting among the people.
He said that as governor he would go to every district of Punjab to meet the people and try to solve their problems.
The governor thanked the people of Rawalpindi for extending him great honour.
