Governor Visits PPC; Congratulates Newly Elected Office Bearers

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2024 | 07:17 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday visited the Peshawar Press Club (PPC) and congratulated the newly elected cabinet

Governor Ghulam Ali said that democracy is a system in which everyone has the right to their own opinion.

The Governor said that it is his wish that the elections be held peacefully. He said that a democratically elected government should now come into power and start working.

