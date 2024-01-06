Governor Visits PPC; Congratulates Newly Elected Office Bearers
Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2024 | 07:17 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday visited the Peshawar Press Club (PPC) and congratulated the newly elected cabinet
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday visited the Peshawar Press Club (PPC) and congratulated the newly elected cabinet.
Governor Ghulam Ali said that democracy is a system in which everyone has the right to their own opinion.
The Governor said that it is his wish that the elections be held peacefully. He said that a democratically elected government should now come into power and start working.