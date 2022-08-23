Governor visits rain-affected areas of Garhi Yasin

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Khan Durrani visited the rain-affected areas of Garhi Yasin on Tuesday and reviewed the difficulties faced by the people.

On this occasion, the concerned authorities were also asked to provide immediate relief to the people, said a statement issued here.

Talking to the media, Acting Governor Sindh said that the people will not be left alone in this difficult time. All commissioners and deputy commissioners have been directed to provide assistance to the affected people as soon as possible, he added.

He further said that due to unusual rains, there are difficulties in the relief work because this year the situation is more difficult than 2010, 2011.

He said that at this time, all public representatives are present on ground to help the people, while the Sindh government has declared all the districts including Shikarpur as calamities-hit areas.

He said that on the other hand, the Federal government is also helping the people in the camps through National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

He said that all possible facilities are being provided by PDMA, in this regard, and negligence in helping the people will not be excused in any case.

He further said that they are working to drain-out the water as soon as possible.

He said that strict action will be taken against those hoarding goods.