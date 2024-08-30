Open Menu

Governor Visits Raza Rabbani's Residence To Condole Sister's Death

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 05:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori visited residence of former Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani on Friday and offered condolence over sister's death.

According to spokesman of the Governor House, Kamran Khan Tessori arrived at the residence of the PPP leader and offered fateha on sad demise of Rabbani's sistter.

Governor also prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed soul and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

