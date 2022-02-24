Governor visits residence of martyred Captain, offers condolences with family

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Thursday visited the residence of Pakistan Army's Shaheed Captain Haider Abbas and offered condolences to the family of martyr Haider Abbas.

Governor Sindh offered Fateha for the martyred Captain and patience for the family, said a news release.

Talking to the family of the martyr, the Governor said the sacrifices of the martyrs for the integrity of the country and for safety of people would always be remembered.

Imran Ismail said the government would not leave the families of martyrs alone. The nation stands by the side of Pakistan Army in every difficult hour.

Pak Army Captain Haider Abbas had embarrassed martyrdom during a clearance operation against terrorists in Kohlu, Balochistan on February 22.