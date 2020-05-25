UrduPoint.com
Governor Visits Residence Of Shaheed PIA Captain Sajjad Gul

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 10:00 PM

Governor visits residence of Shaheed PIA Captain Sajjad Gul

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar visited the residence of Shaheed PIA Captain Sajjad Gul, here on Monday.

The Governor met with the bereaved family members and extended sympathies to them, besides offering Fateha for the departed soul.

Talking on the occasion, he said that every one was saddened over the tragic incident. He assured the family that transparent investigation would be held in Karachi plane crash incident.

