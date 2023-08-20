Governor visits riverside areas to monitor flood situation

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman visited the riverside area of Mari Qasim Shah and Mochiwala to monitor the flood situation, here Sunday.

Commissioner of Bahawalpur Division Dr Ehtesham Anwar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa, and officers of relevant departments were also present.

Governor Punjab said that all departments should take precautionary measures to protect the people from floods.

He said, "The district administration has been working to avoid floods since the first water flow of Sutlej." He said that all possible measures should be taken to maintain the strength of 30 levee dams in the region.

All government institutions should perform their duties to protect the life and property of the people from floods, he added.

"Divisional and district administrations have made plans to deal with possible floods." Dr Ehtsham Anwar said, "Rescue and relief camps have been established in the riverside areas." "People living in the river area are being shifted to safe areas," he told.

He said, "The survey of the livestock and the people living in riverside areas has been completed.""Around 76,000 people have been shifted from the flood area to safe localities," Dr Ehtsham Anwar added.