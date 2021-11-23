Governor visits Saddar cooperative market

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail visited the Saddar cooperative market, which caught fire a few days ago, here on Monday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of the Sindh Assembly also accompanied the Governor.

On the occasion, Governor Imran Ismail met traders who were affected due to the fire incident and gave assurance of all possible cooperation to them.

While talking to media persons, he said the cause of the fire would be known after the investigation.

He said Member National Assembly Aftab Siddiqui and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khurrum Sher Zaman informed him that the renovation work of the market had been started.

He stressed the need for the involvement of members of the Chamber of Commerce to restore the market.

Imran Ismail suggested the victim traders to talk to the Sindh government to ascertain the losses.

He said the responsibility of the renovation work of the market had been taken by them and after the colour and shuttering the shops would be handed over to the fire victim traders.