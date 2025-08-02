Governor Visits Sadiq Women University
Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2025 | 01:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Saturday visited the Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur.
On this occasion,Vice-Chancellor(VC) Professor Dr.Shazia Anjum warmly welcomed the esteemed guest.
The Governor of Punjab inaugurated the newly constructed Arfa Karim Academic Block of the university and reviewed its modern facilities.
According to a spokesperson,the Governor of Punjab said that higher education for women was our priority and the Government Sadiq College Women University was emerging as a role model institution in this regard.
He encouraged the students to work diligently and contribute to the country and nation through their academic abilities.
He said that there was immense talent in this region which will play an important role in the country's development in the future. The Chancellor further said that Professor Dr. Shazia Anjum was a visionary Vice-Chancellor and under her leadership,this exemplary university will prove its performance at the international level.
On this occasion, the VC presented a welcome address and briefed the Governor of Punjab on the university's teaching,research and construction activities.
She also thanked the Higher Education Commission for its continuous support for the development of the university.
Professor Dr. Muhammad Kamran,Vice-Chancellor of Islamia University Bahawalpur, Professor Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, Rector of University of Southern Punjab, Professor Dr. Saeed Ahmed Buzdar, Vice-Chancellor of Thal University Bhakkar, Hasan Iqbal, District Police Officer Bahawalpur, Syed Tanseer Turmazi, a senior officer of Inland Revenue Department, political, social, academic and journalistic personalities were present on the occasion. In the end, the esteemed guest, Governor of Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, was presented with a souvenir by the Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Shazia Anjum on behalf of the university.
