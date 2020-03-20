(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday visited the residence of Martyred Lt Agha Muqaddas Ali Khan and condoled with the family, and offered fateha.

The governor reached the house of Martyred Lt Agha Muqaddas Ali Khan in Shad Bagh area.

He paid homage to the martyred for rendering supreme sacrifice while fighting against terrorists.

The governor said, the people were stood by the PakistanArmy and the nation saluted to those rendering sacrifices in defenceof the motherland.