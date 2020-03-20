UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Visits Shaheed Lt Agha Muqaddas's Residence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 08:59 PM

Governor visits Shaheed Lt Agha Muqaddas's residence

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday visited the residence of Martyred Lt Agha Muqaddas Ali Khan and condoled with the family, and offered fateha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday visited the residence of Martyred Lt Agha Muqaddas Ali Khan and condoled with the family, and offered fateha.

The governor reached the house of Martyred Lt Agha Muqaddas Ali Khan in Shad Bagh area.

He paid homage to the martyred for rendering supreme sacrifice while fighting against terrorists.

The governor said, the people were stood by the PakistanArmy and the nation saluted to those rendering sacrifices in defenceof the motherland.

Related Topics

Governor Punjab Bagh Family

Recent Stories

China acknowledges Pakistan's support, says will n ..

2 minutes ago

Canada Foreign Minister Champagne Tests Negative f ..

2 minutes ago

UK's Farnborough International Airshow Canceled Du ..

2 minutes ago

Govt Rest Houses at tourist spots handed over to H ..

5 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry demand ..

5 minutes ago

Burewala cylinder blast; three injured died

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.