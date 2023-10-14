Open Menu

Governor Visits SMC, Urges Doctors To Serve Humanity With Love, Dedication, Compassion

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2023 | 07:42 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, urged doctors to work with professionalism, dedication, and compassion to serve humanity, abiding by norms of politeness and love.

He was addressing the 4th Convention of Saidu Medical College (SMC) Swat. The ceremony was also attended by Vice Chancellor SMC, Dr. Zia-ul-Haq; Vice Chancellor University of Swat, Dr. Hassan Sher; Principal SMC, Israr-ul-Haq; Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Qasim Ali; and District Police Officer Swat, Shafiullah Gandapur.

The governor said that young people should choose emerging fields of modern technology and explore new opportunities. He said that the Federal and provincial governments are spending a hefty amount on education, and it is the responsibility of students to venture into research and innovations for the development of the country.

He said that our resources are incompatible with the growing needs of medical education, but the situation can be addressed through research, and he added that medical institutions should introduce research-based studies for capacity building of students and to make advancements in the medical field.

Haji Ghulam Ali said that doctors should serve people with love in their practical lives and work for the maximum facilitation of ailing humanity. He said that the young generation must adopt a positive approach for the development and prosperity of the country.

Later, he distributed degrees among students and 40 gold medals to outstanding students. He also went to the historic government of Dar-ul-Uloom Islamia Swat and met with its administration and teachers. During a meeting with the administrator of the institution, Mufti Muhammad Wahab, he assured cooperation to install a solar energy system in Dar-ul-Uloom.

