Governor visits Speaker Babar Saleem residence to offer condolence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday visited the residence of the Speaker of the Provincial Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati, to offer condolence over the demise of the Speaker’s father-in-law.

Upon his arrival at the Speaker House here, Governor Kundi was warmly received by Speaker Babar Saleem Swati. During the meeting, the Governor expressed his heartfelt condolence and sympathies to the Speaker and his family.

He offered prayers for the elevation of the departed soul and prayed for patience and strength for the bereaved family.

