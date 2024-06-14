Governor visits Sundus Foundation, donates blood for thalassemia patients

Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider on Friday visited Sundus Foundation and met the children suffering from thalassemia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider on Friday visited Sundus Foundation and met the children suffering from thalassemia.

While visiting Sundus Foundation, Sardar Salim Haider Khan stated that people have faith in Sundus Foundation for its dedicated services. He appreciated the foundation for donating blood to the rightful beneficiaries.

Talking to media, the Punjab Governor said that problems like thalassemia arise in cousin marriage. The blood is also thoroughly screened here at the foundation, adding that much of its services are worth appreciation.

He requested the youth to donate blood, as the donated blood would help benefit the deserving patient-children. The gentlemen were also requested to donate blood for this great cause to Sundus Foundation.

The Governor Punjab also donated blood for thalassemia patients.