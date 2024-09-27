Governor Visits Swabi To Inquire Health Of Injured Police Officers
Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2024 | 05:30 PM
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday made a special visit to Swabi where he met with injured police personnel and civilians at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and Bacha Khan Medical Hospital.
During his visit, he expressed his hopes for their speedy recovery.
In a brief interaction with the media, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that investigations into the incident are ongoing and emphasized the provincial government's responsibility to provide financial assistance to the injured.
He also mentioned plans to coordinate with the Federal government regarding this support.
The Governor was briefed by doctors on the medical facilities being provided to the injured.
The Governor assured that all possible resources will be made available for their treatment.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..
Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones
PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..
The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
PM to address UNGA 79th session today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024
Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM's shrimp farming vision to settle barren lands of Punjab: Marriyum Aurangzeb1 minute ago
-
MCCI president demands extension in income tax returns deadline1 minute ago
-
13 dead, 1400 injured in 1334 RTCs in Punjab1 minute ago
-
Federal Minister Muqam calls on Governor2 minutes ago
-
PTI misusing KP’s resources on staging gatherings, rallies: PPP leader11 minutes ago
-
TDCP marks World Tourism Day11 minutes ago
-
Over 10,000 child-related cases reported in two months; 8,406 resolved12 minutes ago
-
CM's message on World Tourism Day12 minutes ago
-
SPSC recommends 80 candidates to be appointed as Lecturer, Physics12 minutes ago
-
Governor deplores apathy of KP govt over violent armed clashes in Kurram21 minutes ago
-
DPO Khyber welcomes 104 new recruits21 minutes ago
-
The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, and Hydroelectric S ..38 minutes ago