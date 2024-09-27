Open Menu

Governor Visits Swabi To Inquire Health Of Injured Police Officers

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Governor visits Swabi to inquire health of injured police officers

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday made a special visit to Swabi where he met with injured police personnel and civilians at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and Bacha Khan Medical Hospital.

During his visit, he expressed his hopes for their speedy recovery.

In a brief interaction with the media, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that investigations into the incident are ongoing and emphasized the provincial government's responsibility to provide financial assistance to the injured.

He also mentioned plans to coordinate with the Federal government regarding this support.

The Governor was briefed by doctors on the medical facilities being provided to the injured.

The Governor assured that all possible resources will be made available for their treatment.

APP/ash/

