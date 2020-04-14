Governor visits Thatta, Badin to review Ehsaas Kafalat Cash Distribution process

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme to assist poor and needy families for their economic revival.

Talking to media during visit to Ehsaas Kafalat centres in Thatta and Badin districts, Governor Sindh said it was a mega assistance programme in Pakistan and each beneficiary to be given Rs 12000 without any deduction.

He said Prime Minister, Imran Khan would soon visit backward areas of Sindh province.

He said lockdown should be strategic and ration must be provided to all deserved families adding that no one could suffer due to lockdown.

The governor visited Badin where Director General, Ehsas programme, Abdul Rahim Sheikh and Deputy Commissioner Badin, Dr Hafeez Ahmed Siyal briefed him about the process of disbursement of cash under Ehsas Kafaalat programme among deserving people.

The DC while briefing the governor Sindh said there were 15 Ehsas cash distribution centers across the district for 129 thousand and 890 beneficiaries.

The Deputy Commissioner said they had also distributed ration among 50782 deserved families amid prevailing lockdown in the district.

Later on Governor Sindh also visited Indus hospital Badin and inquired about the available medical facilities at Isolation ward.

He also handed over Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to management of the hospital to fight the pandemic.

On the occasion, MPA Tando Bago and GDA leader, Barrister Husnain Mirza and officials of district administration were also present.