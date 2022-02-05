UrduPoint.com

Governor Voices Solidarity For Kashmiris Against Indian Barbarity

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Governor voices solidarity for Kashmiris against Indian barbarity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday while expressing solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK), said that the women had come out of their homes to take part in Jehad against the cruelty and barbarity of India in IIOJK.

While addressing to the participants of a PTI Karachi chapter's Kashmir Solidarity Rally at the gate of mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, he said that human rights watchdogs should play their part against Indian brutalities.

He said that the whole nation stood with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

