Governor vows to empower universities of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Friday reiterated his strong commitment to empowering all public sector universities of Balochistan.

He expressed these views while talking to Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Noshirwani, Minister for Communications and Works Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa and Member of Provincial Assembly Zarak Khan Mandokhail at the Governor House Quetta here.

The Governor said that teachers are the backbone of our entire education system and without salaries, the strength of this backbone could not last long saying that for some time now, some of our public sector universities have been facing financial difficulties and the prestige of our professors and employees has also been affected due to the delay in salaries.

He said that concrete practical steps are being taken to overcome the financial challenges being faced by our public sector universities.

"Very soon, we will present a sustainable solution to the problem of timely payment of salaries to our teachers", he said.

The Governor said that this time, financial assistance to universities is conditional on reducing all unnecessary expenses, avoiding wastage of funds and adhering to strict financial discipline.

He also gave special instructions to all Vice Chancellors to strengthen the monitoring mechanism at the university level as well.

He said that in the context of political philosophy, it is certain that the dignity and respect of every human being begins with the fulfillment of his basic needs adding that ateacher who is worried about the needs of his family could not give his best to his students.

By ensuring timely payment of salaries, we are not only assisting our teachers in their financial well-being but are also restoring their dignity, he said.

He said that with our full attention and conscious efforts, new avenues have been set for developing the educational environment, providing lasting solutions to financial difficulties and generating new sources of income at the university level.

He said that in order to enhance the quality of education and modern research, we are investing in teaching methods, infrastructure, use of technology and capacity building programs.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister Mir Shoaib Noshirwani assured the Governor of Balochistan that we would give top priority to all our universities for maintaining financial discipline.