Open Menu

Governor Vows To Perform Constitutional Role For Solution Of Peoples’ Problems

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Governor vows to perform constitutional role for solution of peoples’ problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Khyber Pakthunkhwa governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday vowed to perform his constitutional role for provision of all basic facilities and better services to people of the province. The governor said that he would play constructive role in leveling the ways for welfare, development and prosperity for the people of KP.

The governor said he will leave no stone unturned to improve working relationship between the federation and the province. He said he is determined to address the collective problems of people and the province.

He expressed these while talking to a delegation led by opposition leader in KP Assembly Dr Ebadullah Khan including members provincial assembly Jalal Khan and Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf, former PPP KP President Najmuddin Khan and others political and social figures at Governor house.

They congratulated Faisal Karim Kundi on assuming the office of KP governor and expressed best wishes to him.

Talking to the delegation.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Provincial Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi All Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Finance Minister reiterates determination to make ..

Finance Minister reiterates determination to make business environment more cond ..

1 hour ago
 SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging rulin ..

SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments

4 hours ago
 Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks ..

Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave

5 hours ago
 PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more com ..

PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive

5 hours ago
 Interior Minister visits site of under constructio ..

Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

9 hours ago
 London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate- ..

London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

18 hours ago
 May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Han ..

May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi

18 hours ago
 Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy ..

Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph

18 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn ..

Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks

18 hours ago
 Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for riva ..

Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan