Governor Vows To Perform Constitutional Role For Solution Of Peoples’ Problems
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Khyber Pakthunkhwa governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday vowed to perform his constitutional role for provision of all basic facilities and better services to people of the province. The governor said that he would play constructive role in leveling the ways for welfare, development and prosperity for the people of KP.
The governor said he will leave no stone unturned to improve working relationship between the federation and the province. He said he is determined to address the collective problems of people and the province.
He expressed these while talking to a delegation led by opposition leader in KP Assembly Dr Ebadullah Khan including members provincial assembly Jalal Khan and Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf, former PPP KP President Najmuddin Khan and others political and social figures at Governor house.
They congratulated Faisal Karim Kundi on assuming the office of KP governor and expressed best wishes to him.
Talking to the delegation.
