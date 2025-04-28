Governor Vows To Resolve Masses’ Problems On Priority
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 03:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday vowed to continue to work tirelessly to uplift the region and improve the lives of its people.
He expressed these views on the second day of his visit here during meetings with citizens from Dera Ismail Khan and Tank here at his residence 'Kundi Model Farm'.
He listened to their issues, and issued on-the-spot instructions to the concerned authorities for swift action.
Governor Kundi emphasized that resolving public issues was his top priority and assured that practical steps were being taken in this regard.
He stated that he believes in meaningful engagement rather than symbolic visits and aims to address people’s problems at their doorstep.
