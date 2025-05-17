Open Menu

Governor Vows To Resolve TDPs' Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Governor vows to resolve TDPs' issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday reaffirmed his commitment to addressing the problems of Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs) on priority bases.

Chairman of the Temporary Displaced Person's (TDPs) Committee, Rehmat Ghulam Wazir, met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House on Saturday to discuss the challenges faced by TDPs.

During the meeting, Rehmat Ghulam Wazir briefed the Governor on the current conditions of the TDPs and emphasized the urgent need for action on key issues including shelter, healthcare, education, and the provision of rations.

He urged the Governor to facilitate immediate support to improve the living conditions of the displaced population.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assured that directives would be issued to the Federal government and relevant departments to address these concerns.

He also criticized the provincial government, accusing it of misappropriating funds received from the federal government in the name of tribal areas.

He stressed that the injustices committed against the tribal communities must be rectified.

The meeting also included discussions on the restoration of the Red Crescent’s camp for North Waziristan. Governor Kundi instructed Vice Chairman of the Red Crescent, Farzand Wazir, to take swift action in this regard.

Meanwhile, a four-member delegation led by Fatah Sher Khan Mehsud, Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Peoples Party Dera Division, met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

The meeting focused on the upcoming protest scheduled for May 26 in Peshawar, organized under PPP’s “Save the Province Mission.”

Discussions were held on public participation and mobilization efforts for the demonstration.

The delegation and the Governor also reviewed federal development projects in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, and Waziristan, as well as addressed public grievances related to federal departments. Organizational matters of the PPP in the areas were also discussed in detail.

Recent Stories

Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and ..

Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..

2 hours ago
 Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Mas ..

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

11 hours ago
 NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

1 day ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

1 day ago
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

2 days ago
 Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

2 days ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan