Governor vows to resolve TDPs' issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday reaffirmed his commitment to addressing the problems of Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs) on priority bases.

Chairman of the Temporary Displaced Person's (TDPs) Committee, Rehmat Ghulam Wazir, met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House on Saturday to discuss the challenges faced by TDPs.

During the meeting, Rehmat Ghulam Wazir briefed the Governor on the current conditions of the TDPs and emphasized the urgent need for action on key issues including shelter, healthcare, education, and the provision of rations.

He urged the Governor to facilitate immediate support to improve the living conditions of the displaced population.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assured that directives would be issued to the Federal government and relevant departments to address these concerns.

He also criticized the provincial government, accusing it of misappropriating funds received from the federal government in the name of tribal areas.

He stressed that the injustices committed against the tribal communities must be rectified.

The meeting also included discussions on the restoration of the Red Crescent’s camp for North Waziristan. Governor Kundi instructed Vice Chairman of the Red Crescent, Farzand Wazir, to take swift action in this regard.

Meanwhile, a four-member delegation led by Fatah Sher Khan Mehsud, Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Peoples Party Dera Division, met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

The meeting focused on the upcoming protest scheduled for May 26 in Peshawar, organized under PPP’s “Save the Province Mission.”

Discussions were held on public participation and mobilization efforts for the demonstration.

The delegation and the Governor also reviewed federal development projects in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, and Waziristan, as well as addressed public grievances related to federal departments. Organizational matters of the PPP in the areas were also discussed in detail.