Governor Vows To Uphold Merit In Educational Institutions

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2025 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said on Saturday that eliminating the culture of recommendations and upholding merit in educational institutions remains his top priority.

He stated that ensuring a safe, transparent, and merit-based academic environment is essential, adding that the Chancellor’s Office is working round the clock to support the development, reform, and positive transformation of higher education institutions across the province.

He expressed these views during a visit to Bahawalpur, where he inaugurated the newly constructed Arfa Karim Academic Block at the Government Sadiq College Women University, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

He also participated in the centennial celebrations of Islamia University Bahawalpur and chaired a meeting of the board of Governors of Sadiq Public School.

On the occasion, Governor Saleem Haider said the inauguration of the Arfa Karim Block was a moment of pride. He paid tribute to Arfa Karim’s global recognition in the IT sector at a young age, noting that her achievements had brought honor to Pakistan and inspired a generation of youth to pursue excellence in science and technology.

He underlined that the current era is defined by knowledge, innovation, and digital advancement, and expressed satisfaction over students’ growing interest in academic research and constructive extracurricular activities. He described institutions like Sadiq Public school as a symbol of Pakistan’s academic excellence and emphasized the important role that educational institutions in South Punjab are playing in the socio-economic development of the country.

The Governor reiterated his zero-tolerance policy against harassment in women’s universities, stating that any proven incident would lead to immediate dismissal and legal action. “I will not allow any harassment case to go unpunished. If any such complaint reaches me, strict action will be taken in accordance with the law,” he asserted. He further stressed that drug use and unruly behavior will not be tolerated in academic settings, and that the administration is committed to maintaining discipline and safeguarding the educational environment.

The Governor said that his office remains accessible at all times to promote constructive reforms and support the growth of educational institutions across Punjab.

