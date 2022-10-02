UrduPoint.com

Governor Wants Universities To Lead In Research

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Governor wants universities to lead in research

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman has said that universities should come forward and lead research and technology initiatives in the country.

Addressing the closing session of the Vice-Chancellors' Conference in Murree on Sunday, he said that the universities should work actively and lead the country in solution to environmental challenges, food security, women self-sufficiency and character development of students.

"For significant improvement in the higher education sector, it is necessary that all universities should plan comprehensively, set clear goals and use all resources to achieve them," Balighur Rehman said.

The governor said that each segment of the society will have to play its role to get the country out of the problems it is currently facing, so that we can give a better, safer and prosperous country to the future generations.

He said the service of humanity is the main goal of education and research, and one has to work beyond personal interests to achieve this cherished ideal.

Governor Punjab Balighur Rahman said without achieving the target of women empowerment, the dream of development of the country cannot be fulfilled, adding that women should participate fully in practical life and contribute to the betterment of the society through their education.

Different consortiums are formed on seven key themes including good governance, modern technology, environment, youth employment and climate change during the conference. A high-level committee is also formed to review progress on these consortia every month.

