Governor Watches Pak Vs England Match At National Stadium

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2022 | 08:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visited National Stadium to watch the third test match between Pakistan and England here on Sunday.

He was taken around the various parts of the stadium where he met cricket fans.

While talking to media persons, he said that Pakistan and England teams were playing cricket in the National Stadium after almost 17 years and I had visited the stadium to support the Pakistani squad.

He said that the match between the two teams after 17 years was a good omen.

The Governor said he wished that such matches should be played in the country, especially in the city.

Replying to a question, he said that there was a dire need to review the security plan as spectators were facing difficulties due to strict security measures.

Replying to another question, he said that the work on the safe city project was being carried out.

