Governor Writes Letter To CJ SHC Over Accidents In City
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has written second letter to the Acting Chief Justice of Sindh High Court, raising concerns over administrative negligence and legal violations leading to accidents in the city.
He stated that failure to enforce laws has become a major cause of accidents, with four fatalities occurring in a single day—a serious issue. He emphasized that the Sindh High Court has issued a clear ruling prohibiting heavy traffic from entering the city between 7 am and 11 am.
Despite the directive, complaints about inconsistent enforcement are continuously increasing. Tessori expressed hope that the Sindh High Court would ensure strict implementation of its orders to prevent further losses of lives.
Recent Stories
UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..
Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets
International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..
For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs
UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years
European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate to safeguard Red Sea navigation
Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on migration’s impact on ecosyste ..
Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution establishing Abu Dhabi Folk Arts C ..
UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers
Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begins in Abu Dhabi
China constructs world’s first offshore floating production, storage vessel wi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor writes letter to CJ SHC over accidents in city1 minute ago
-
Fiqa, Shariah workshop held at IUB21 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur resolves traffic jam issue at Babarlo bypass31 minutes ago
-
Govt taking practical steps for welfare of journalists: Minister31 minutes ago
-
Target for early cotton sowing reviewed41 minutes ago
-
Experts stress for technology integration in education system41 minutes ago
-
CTO advises motorists to get driving licence41 minutes ago
-
Nine held for selling loose petrol41 minutes ago
-
DPO inspects Safe City Center41 minutes ago
-
16 child beggars taken into protection custody51 minutes ago
-
Woman University to host conference51 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh51 minutes ago