Governor Writes Letter To CJ SHC Over Accidents In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has written second letter to the Acting Chief Justice of Sindh High Court, raising concerns over administrative negligence and legal violations leading to accidents in the city.

He stated that failure to enforce laws has become a major cause of accidents, with four fatalities occurring in a single day—a serious issue. He emphasized that the Sindh High Court has issued a clear ruling prohibiting heavy traffic from entering the city between 7 am and 11 am.

Despite the directive, complaints about inconsistent enforcement are continuously increasing. Tessori expressed hope that the Sindh High Court would ensure strict implementation of its orders to prevent further losses of lives.

