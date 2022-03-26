UrduPoint.com

Governor Writes Letter To DG FIA For Arrest Of Jam Abdul Karim

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2022 | 03:14 PM

The Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that a letter has been written to the Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for handing over of accused Jam Abdul Karim to Sindh police after his arrest on arrival at Islamabad

He said that the accused was involved in a heinous crime.

He stated this in a video, shared on twitter, here on Saturday.

The Goveror said, 'We cannot leave any accused in such situation.'He said that Jam Abdul Karim was wanted in the murder case of Nazim Jokhio.

It had been heard that the accused was planning to attend the assembly session, he said adding that the DG FIA had been asked to include the name of the accused in the Provincial National Identification List (PNIL) as the accused was wanted in an FIA registered at Memon Goth Police Station, District Malir.

