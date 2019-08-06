UrduPoint.com
Governor Yasinzai Stresses To Improve Standard Of Higher Education In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 11:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Tuesday said measures would be taken to improve higher educational institutions of the province.

He expressed these views while chairing the first meeting of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University here at Governor House, said a press release issued here.

Yasinzai said measures would be taken to adopt modern teaching system and technology for equipping the students with modern education.

Various important decision have been made in light of recommendations and suggestions in senate meeting of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University and it was agreed to further improve affairs of the university.

Provincial Secretary Higher Education Abdul Saboor Kakar, Vice Chancellor of Mir Chakar Khan University Dr. Ahmed Nawaz Mangal and other members attended the meeting.

