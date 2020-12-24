UrduPoint.com
'Governor Youth Program' Aimed To Provide Modern Skills To Youth In Remote Areas: Governor Baluchistan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Governor Baluchistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday said that the launch of 'Governor Youth Program' would help to pave the way for skilled youth in six different districts of the province through which they would be taught modern skills for fulfilling their dreams.

He expressed these views while addressing inaugural ceremony of the "Governor Youth Program" organized by Individual lands here at the Governor House.

Federal Minister Zubaida Jalal, Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, Vice Chancellors of Government Universities, former Senator Nawabzada Saifullah Magsi and Head of Individual Lands Gul Meena Bilal and large number of youth were present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, he said that the main objective of this program is to teach modern skills to the youth of remote districts and help them in accessing intellectual guidance opportunities regarding career choices.

Linking the program to the campuses of government universities in different districts is a commendable initiative, he said.

The Governor said that it was time to make the participation of youth in all economic and social activities as an integral part of policy making.

The Governor Youth Program is being launched in six different districts, including the provincial capital, Khuzdar, Pishin, Nushki, Mastung and Kharan, he said adding that such districts have been selected keeping in view the presence of sub-campuses of government universities including University of Baluchistan, Sardar Bahadur Khan Women's University and BUITEMS University.

Amanullah Khan further said the state will never leave the youth of Baluchistan alone as they are the guarantor of a bright and developed future for all of you.

He said that in order to move the province on the path of development, it is imperative to make full use of the knowledge and experience of honest, competent experts and researchers in higher education institutions.

Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar and Gul Meena Bilal also addressed the ceremony.

At the end of the ceremony, the Governor distributed commemorative shields to the organizers and participants of the program.

