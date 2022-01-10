UrduPoint.com

Governor Zahoor, CM Bizenjo Condole On Death Of Sanjarani's Brother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Governor Zahoor, CM Bizenjo condole on death of Sanjarani's brother

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha along with Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday visited Roze Khan Sanjarani House where they offered Fateh with Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani on death of his younger brother Haji Saalar Khan Sanjarani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha along with Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday visited Roze Khan Sanjarani House where they offered Fateh with Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani on death of his younger brother Haji Saalar Khan Sanjarani.

Governor Balochistan and CM Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo were accompanied by Senator Saeed Ahmed Hashmi and Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana.

They also prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grand courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Senate Balochistan Chief Minister Governor

Recent Stories

Finnish Scientists Create Molecule Capable of Prov ..

Finnish Scientists Create Molecule Capable of Providing Short-Term Protection Fr ..

6 minutes ago
 All out resources for ensuring COVID-19 vaccinatio ..

All out resources for ensuring COVID-19 vaccination in Gilgit district: DC

6 minutes ago
 MPA Kalmati, Commissioner visit Kalanch's areas to ..

MPA Kalmati, Commissioner visit Kalanch's areas to review relief activities

6 minutes ago
 Dammar held open court for solving problems of rem ..

Dammar held open court for solving problems of remote areas

7 minutes ago
 US Puts Visa Restrictions on 116 Individuals for ' ..

US Puts Visa Restrictions on 116 Individuals for 'Undermining' Nicaragua's Democ ..

8 minutes ago
 Greenhouse Emissions in 2021 Move US Further From ..

Greenhouse Emissions in 2021 Move US Further From Paris Accord Targets - Researc ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.