QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha along with Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday visited Roze Khan Sanjarani House where they offered Fateh with Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani on death of his younger brother Haji Saalar Khan Sanjarani.

Governor Balochistan and CM Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo were accompanied by Senator Saeed Ahmed Hashmi and Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana.

They also prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grand courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.