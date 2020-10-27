UrduPoint.com
Governor,CM Lead Kashmir Black Day Rally

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 03:25 PM

Governor,CM lead Kashmir Black Day rally

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday led a rally to mark 'Kashmir Black Day' to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris who had been subjected to atrocities of Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK)

The members of the cabinet, including Muhammad Basharat Raja, Mehmood-ur-Resheed, Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique, PTI Central Punjab President Ejaz Ch, were also present.

A large number of people from all walks of life, including officers and civil society members, also participated in the rally.

Addressing the rally, Sardar Usman Buzdar said the October 27 was being observed as the Kashmir Black Day, adding that it had been more than one year of continuous lockdown on innocent Kashmiris in the IIOJK.

The chief minister paid tributes to freedom struggle being carried out by brave Kashmiris despite the worst lockdown of Indian forces and said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had termed occupied Kashmir a jugular vein of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan would continue its moral and diplomatic support for its oppressedKashmiri bretheren.

Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar also spoke on the occasion.

